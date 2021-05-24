Lady Pirates Focused & Eager in Regional Final

WACO, TX — The Crawford Lady Pirates are in the regional final, and closing in on clinching a berth to the state title game. The Lady Pirates are the defending state champions after winning it in 2019, and since the title team is essentially all gone from graduation, the next wave of Lady Pirates are eager to bring home the state title, for the Crawford community.

“It’s exciting to play for Crawford, the fans are terrific with all the support,” Kirk Allen said. “I get texts form people I don’t even know, saying ‘congrats coach keep it going’ because there’s such a pride there.”

“We definitely have that want to, to make everybody proud in our community,” Kylie Ray said. “It’s not an us thing anymore, it’s more so we’re playing for each other than ourselves, in own glory, we’re really trying to accomplish this as a team for our community, that’s all so close.”