KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — In a rematch with big-time playoff implications, the Killeen Lady Roos handed Shoemaker another loss this season, 54-46.

Killeen sits tied with Shoemaker for the top spot in district 25-5A with the win and clinches a playoff berth. However, the Roos would hold the tiebreaker if the season ended today with two wins over the Lady Grey Wolves this season.

The Lady Roos move on to face Lake Belton on Tuesday, January 31st at 7:00 p.m.

The Lady Grey Wolves take on Ellison on Tuesday, January 31st at 7:00 p.m.