Lake Belton Broncos Approach 7on7 Tourney With Underdog Mindset

WACO, Texas – The sports teams at Lake Belton High School have had successful inaugural seasons, and the Bronco’s football team is continuing that trajectory – as they made the State 7on7 Tournament in College Station.

The Broncos are approaching the tournament with a chip on their shoulder to prove they belong and can run with the big dogs, despite being so young.

“There were about five to ten cars in the parking lot on the first day of practice because our kids didn’t drive yet, and some of them still don’t,” Brian Cope said.

“Since we’re so young, and we already made it to the state level, I think we’ll be back the next couple of years,” Connor Crews said. “So this will be [the] experience for the first time, to see how far we can go. And then the next couple years after that, we fine-tune it so we can really just go show out the entire time.”

“We play with a swag, knowing that we can beat anybody,” Tristan Robin said. “Just because we’re freshman and sophomores right now doesn’t mean that we can’t hang with anybody. And honestly, it’s a great feeling whenever you beat some team and tell them after, ‘Yeah, we’re just freshmen and sophomores. Just wait two more years and see what happens.'”