COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After winning their pool on Friday, the Lake Belton Broncos finished their trip to the 7-on-7 State Tournament by earning an appearance in the Round of 16.

Brian Cope’s team started the day with a last second win over Lake Travis. Lake Belton went into the final drive trailing by one, before Eli Mascarenas found Cash Robin for a touchdown on the final play of the game to give the Broncos a 31-26 win.

The @LBBroncoFB team brought early morning excitement to the field in College Station, as the Broncos beat Lake Travis 31-26 in a back and forth battle in the State 7-on-7 Tournament Round of 32 thanks to an @EliMasc25 touchdown pass to @CashRobin25 on the final play of the game. pic.twitter.com/TrUI4bmXeN — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) June 24, 2023

From there, Brian Cope and company faced off against the defending 6A Division II State Champion DeSoto Eagles. Both teams put up plenty of points, but in the end DeSoto had too much offense, as the Broncos run ended in the Round of 16 with a 41-33 loss.

Lake Belton will now have a little over a month off before the Broncos start fall camp on Monday, July 31st.