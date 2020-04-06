Lake Belton High School Tabs Zane Johnston as New Head Basketball Coach

BELTON, Texas — The Lake Belton Broncos have named Zane Johnston as their first head basketball coach in program history.

Johnston won’t have to go far moving down the street from Mary Hardin-Baylor where he was an assistant coach for the last eight years under Ken DeWeese, winning the small college coach of the year in 2018.

Johnston was a former All-Conference player at UMHB and hopes to take what he’s learned in his career and bringing it to the kids at Lake Belton high School.

“I think I’m the luckiest assistant coach in America,” Johnston said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work for Ken Deweese who is an absolute legend in college coaching, and he’s been great to me, I had the opportunity to play for him for 4 years and the trust that he put in his players, myself included, it allowed us to grow and learn the game as players and he’s given me the opportunity to really be a hands on coach here at UMHB and I think that hands on experience is really gonna be useful.”