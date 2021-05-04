Lake Belton Softball Makes a Big Splash in Inaugural Season

WACO, TX — The Lady Broncos are in the Area playoff round, in the program’s inaugural softball season, and they’ll face Robinson on Thursday in game one. Lake Belton is coming off a 17-0 shutout against Austin Eastside Memorial; however, they’ve been tested this season, sporting a 25-5 record, and their five losses are all to 6A schools. Even though the team is made up of all underclassmen, they have a mature approach to the game.

“For us losing is not an option,” Shelby Schultz said. “So whenever we’re down, we want to work back and we want to win, no matter what it takes to get there, and we do whatever we can and we work really hard.”

“We hate to lose,” Autumn Holman said. “We’re just always trying to push each other, no matter what, even if we’re all down there’s always someone trying to pick someone else up.”

“Three or four games this year we’ve been down four runs going into the final inning,” Matt Blackburn said. “And we’ve managed to get a win out of it, and if we’re down by seven runs, they still compete, that’s something that I don’t know that you can teach a kid.”