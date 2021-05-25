Lake Belton’s Blackburn: “Best Team I’ve Ever Coached”

WACO, TX — The Lake Belton Lady Broncos are in the 4A Regional Final, in the program’s inaugural season. The entire team is made up of underclassmen, who have never played in a high school playoff game before the 2021 season.

Head coach Matt Blackburn came to Lake Belton after coaching at Belton high school for 13 seasons, where he took several teams to the fourth round of the playoffs, and this is the first time one of his teams has ever made it to the fifth round.

“Top to bottom they’re the best team I’ve ever coached,” Matt Blackburn said. “I could take two or three players off of particular teams, that went four rounds deep, and probably piece together a pretty good team, but top to bottom it’s the most talented group that I’ve had, makes it tough to make a lineup at times.”

“We all compete our best for that starting spot,” Shelby Schultz said. “And even if we don’t start, we come back the next day and work even harder to work our way up to that starting position.”

“Our work ethic is there,” Casey Schultz said. “We come in early in the morning, no matter if it’s raining or whatever, we hit, we field, we get work done and we just never quit.”

The Lady Broncos open the series against the Liberty Panthers on Thursday May 27th, at Navasota high school.