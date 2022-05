WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Harker Heights Softball team has shown a flare for the dramatic this postseason, and it continues again on Saturday as the Lady Knights beat Sachse 2-1.

The game was decided in the top of the seventh inning, when Neveah Brown came through with a two-RBI double with two outs to put Harker Heights on top for good.

Next up for the Knights is a matchup against Lake Ridge.