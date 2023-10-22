WACO, TX (FOX 44) — University Senior Defensive Lineman Eric Grooms has faced plenty in hurdles in life, after he was born with sensorineural hearing loss which affects both ears.

Despite that, Grooms has not only learned both sign language and English to communicate in every day life, but has also learned to play the sport of football. Now, he has become a key contributor on the Trojans’ defense, in just his third season playing the sport.

Watch for more on how Grooms hasn’t let his hearing loss stop him from playing the sport he loves, and how he hopes to inspire those kids in the same position.