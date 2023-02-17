KWKT - FOX 44
Please enter a search term.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted: Feb 17, 2023 / 10:52 PM CST
Updated: Feb 17, 2023 / 10:57 PM CST
ITALY, TX (FOX 44) — A memorable season came to a close against the Lady Tigers as Academy fell to Malakoff in the area round, 48-40.
Tough way for @ladybeeball2019 to end their season but very fun team to watch! Lots to be proud of for the Lady Bees. @LRAcademyHoops @CoachJ_Hunt @CondePayten pic.twitter.com/p6kCGU34t9— Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 18, 2023
Tough way for @ladybeeball2019 to end their season but very fun team to watch! Lots to be proud of for the Lady Bees. @LRAcademyHoops @CoachJ_Hunt @CondePayten pic.twitter.com/p6kCGU34t9
The physical edition of Metroid Prime: Remastered releases on Feb. 22, leaving many feeling nostalgic.
A space heater can save money by heating only the rooms that you occupy most of the time.
Here are some of the best (but not necessarily the healthiest) foods you can binge on Fat Tuesday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now