WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Central Texas will be well represented in Louisiana this upcoming weekend, as the Texas District 9 Senior League All-Star Softball team will be playing in the Southwestern Regional Tournament.

The team is made up of players from eight different area high schools:

Academy

Cameron

Chilton

Lorena

Midway

Rogers

Rosebud/Lott

Troy

If they win the regional tournament, they will move on to the Senior League Softball World Series, which will take place in Lower Sussex, Delaware.

The team’s opening game of the regional tournament will take place on Saturday, July 23rd at 6:00 pm against Louisiana.