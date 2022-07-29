WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Both the District 9 All Stars and the Midway Majors All-Stars secured their spot in the Little League Softball World Series this past week.

“I feel like it’s going to be really exciting,” District 9 first baseman Miah Corona said. “Not a lot of people get to experience this so I’m really pumped to experience this with my teammates.”

An exciting experience after dominating their competition in the Southwest regional.

“It’s more exciting than nerve-wracking,” District 9 catcher Jayden Sadler said. “We know what’s coming and it’s going to be an experience that we’ve never had before so we’ll see what happens.”

The Midway Majors had a tougher route, losing to Louisiana in the second round of their Southwest regional, but coming back in the championship game to beat them in the rematch, 6-4.

“We just put in our hard work and had all the confidence that we could and we just put our best effort on the field and look where we are, we’re about to go to the Little League World Series,” Midway Majors first baseman Clara Becknauld said.

Now the attention turns to fundraising for the trip.

“We’re just trying to get all the money we can to help with this great experience,” Becknauld said. “To have more fun and make more memories, because this is like a once in a life opportunity.”

You can help the Little League softball cause by going their Venmo’s:

@D9AllStars for the District 9 All-Stars

@Midwayallstar22 for the Midway Majors softball team