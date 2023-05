WHITNEY, TX (FOX 44) — The Lorena Leopards punched their ticket to the regional quarterfinals with a dramatic 2-1 win in game three against Grandview on Friday night.

Catcher Caleb Carrizales drove in Kasen Taylor with a sac-fly to right center in the bottom of the seventh to send the Leopards to round three of the postseason.

The Leopards will face off against the West Trojans with a trip to the regional semifinals on the line starting on Thursday, May 18th at 7:00 p.m.