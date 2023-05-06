WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Saturday night, a pair of Central Texas high school football legends officially became members of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

The first inductee from the area was Lorena’s John Henry, who was a two-way standout for the Leopards from 1986-89 and was a member of the program’s 1987 state championship team.

Meanwhile, Leonard Davis was an All-American at Wortham, before he went on to play for the Texas. He was the number two overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft as well, and played for four teams from the 2001-12 with four teams, including the Dallas Cowboys.

They were both members of a seven-person hall of fame class, which also included current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.