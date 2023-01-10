LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — Following 31 seasons, 207 wins and a state championship, Lorena Head Football Coach Ray Biles has called it a career.

Biles took over as the head man of the Leopards back in 1992, and since then has led the football program to 207 wins, along with the state championship in 2021.

He also helped the program makes the playoffs 17 times, nine of which came following a district championship as well.

Before his time at Lorena, Biles was an assistant coach at Katy High School from 1980-1991 as well.

“I am grateful for my time in Lorena,” Biles said. “I always felt supported by our administration and school board.”

There has been no announcement yet on who will take over as the head coach of the Leopards this upcoming season.