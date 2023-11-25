CROWLEY, TX (FOX 44) — The Marlin Football team kept its winning streak rolling along on Friday, as the Bulldogs beat Tioga 46-14.
With the victory, Marlin advances to a Regional Final against Tolar.
by: Eric Kelly
