MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — On Thursday afternoon, Marlin held a signing ceremony for track and field standout Praiyer Jones, who will be throwing next season for Louisiana.

Congrats to Marlin's @Praiyer_j as he signs to throw collegiately at Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/Rr55PbsWjp — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) February 9, 2023

“It’s amazing, I’ve always wanted to go D1,” Jones said. “I feel like it’s where I can compete against the best. It feels really good. It feels amazing.”