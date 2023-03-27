MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — Bulldogs star wide receiver Zha’Mauryon Lofton made it official at his signing ceremony, starting his future with the UMHB Crusaders.

Lofton finished a stellar senior season with the Bulldogs with 67 receptions for 1,159 yards and 13 touchdowns. He said he chose UMHB because of the culture they’ve created over the years.

“I just seen like all the stuff that they’ve been doing over the past few years and they’re doing like a lot of good stuff,” Lofton said. “So, if I can go in and go inside a program, then I think I can help out better.”