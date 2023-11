STEPHENVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Marlin Football team is moving onto the Regional Semifinals, as the Bulldogs held on to beat Coleman 30-28.

Marlin are your area champions as the Bulldogs survive a 22-unanswered point run from Coleman to move onto the Region 2 semifinal next week against the winner of Tioga/Valley Mills with a 30-28 win. @MarlinBulldog @RTorres_lll #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/4cu2Qy5eep — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) November 17, 2023

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 9-2 on the season, and will play either Valley Mills or Tioga next week.