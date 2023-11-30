MIDLOTHIAN, TX (FOX 44) — The Marlin Football team’s season came to a close on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs lost to third-ranked Tolar in the Regional Final.
With the defeat, Marlin ends the season with an 11-3 record.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
