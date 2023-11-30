MIDLOTHIAN, TX (FOX 44) — The Marlin Football team’s season came to a close on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs lost to third-ranked Tolar in the Regional Final.

.@MarlinISDTX bows out of the postseason with a 42-19 loss to Tolar in the 2A DII Regional Final. Nevertheless a remarkable season for the Bulldogs as their 11-game win streak comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/01fYSUNwU3 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 1, 2023

With the defeat, Marlin ends the season with an 11-3 record.