Mart Hangs New Banner on The Eve of Their Home Opener

MART, Texas — The Mart Panthers have a nice new addition to their stadium as the “2018 State Champion” banner was hung on the press box.

“It’s a good feeling being able to participate in two state championships for this town,” Junior Roddrell Freeman said. “Making history in this town is a good thing.”

In true Mart fashion, the canvas that houses the State Championship banners, (and the expectations for that matter) has been re-configured to accommodate future championships.

“The sign has been up there so every time we win one, they take it down and reconfigure it, and restructure it,” Head Coach Kevin Hoffman said. “Now they’ve decided to build some extra panels for future. When those dates are, there’s openings for them.”

The Panthers will debut the new sign for their fans to see on friday night when they face off against Holland in a big non-district game for both teams.

“We set our non-district schedule up like this for a reason,” Hoffman said. “We’re playing some really tough opponents and Holland is just one of them. We need to do that to find out where we’re at. We always worry about ourselves. We want to do what we need to do to get better every day but to play a team like Holland who’s ranked number 13, it’s going to give us a gauge of our young kids and where we’re at and what we need to do, to continue moving forward.”

The Panthers will host the Hornets at 7:30pm on Friday night. Catch the highlights from 10:00-10:30 on Fox 44 Friday Night Football Fever.