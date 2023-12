TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Following a stellar senior season at Lake Belton, Broncos wide receiver Micah Hudson was named one of the 10 finalists for the Mr. Texas Football award.

The five-star Texas Tech commit once again showed out on a weekly basis for Brian Cope and company in 2023, as he helped lead the team to an 8-3 record.

The Mr. Texas Football winner for 2023 will be announced later this month and awarded at NRG Stadium on December 27th during the Texas Bowl.