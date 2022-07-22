WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Little league softball is alive and well in Waco and Midway is showing out!

The Midway 10-12 major softball team swept through the Texas West state tournament and now has a chance to make it to the Little League Softball World Series with a couple wins this weekend and into next week.

“Definitely looking forward to that, packing out the stands. I think it just builds for a more comfort setting for these girls to kind of get that one game in,” Head coach Edward Ramos said. “Then I think after that, we’ll hit the ground running.”

A few girls could be playing their final few games with the little league squad, one of those being catcher Lillian “Lily” Davis.

“I’ll probably try not too hard to think about that part,” Davis said. “It’s definitely said because I wish I could play a few more years with them.”

Until then, the all-stars are confident that they’ll show out at Little League regionals.

“Overall we’re just a really good team and we work really hard,” Davis said. “We’re going to be really hard to beat.”

The girls get to play right in their backyard in Waco on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Waco’s George W. Bush Southwestern Regional Complex.