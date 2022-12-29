WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Midway Girls Basketball team is headed to the championship game of the MT Rice Tournament as the Pantherettes beat Clemens 57-56.
Midway will take on Steele on Friday, December 30th at 6:00 pm.
