HEWITT — It was a big day for the Midway softball program as they sent six athletes to the next level.

Hannah Sterriker and Kaitlin Powers are headed to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

McKinley Clark is headed to the Key City signing with Abilene Christian. Maddie Pfleging is headed to Arkansas Monteciello.

While twin sisters Jenna and Caroline Rowatt signed to play at Baylor.