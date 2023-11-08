WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Three Midway Softball teams all took part in the program’s National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday.
The three Pantherettes who signed were:
- Allie Jones – Pittsburgh State
- DaNia Durr – Texas Southern
- Kelsey Mathis – Texas A&M
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
