WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Midway Pantherettes took a 15-point lead late in the third but a furious fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Lady Knights pulled Harker Heights within five points before Midway escaped with a 62-57 win on their home floor.

The @MidwayGirlsBB team held down a late charge from Harker Heights to secure a 62-57 district win in their home opener!@eb3five led the Pantherettes with 14 points, while @sarahhhbrown1 and @RihKinsey each turned in 11! @MidwayPanthers pic.twitter.com/H7Ehftoph4 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 13, 2023

Midway moves on to their next district game at Temple on Friday, December 15th at 7:00 p.m.