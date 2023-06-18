ROUND ROCK, TX (FOX 44) — A collection of the best large school baseball players in the state of Texas gathered at Dell Diamond on Sunday for the THSBCA All-Star Game.

Representing the Central Texas Area in the game were Midway’s Jeremiah Arnett and Lake Belton’s Mason Gerrard.

Both players found their way onto the mound on the contest, and both picked up strikeouts in their final high school baseball game.

Today's 5A/6A THSBCA All-Star Game at Dell Diamond provided a chance for @MidwayBsball senior @jeremiaharnett4 to get one final start on the mound in a Panther uniform, in a game in which he picked up a first inning strikeout and his North team picked up an 8-2 win. pic.twitter.com/nzIGcsxaMg — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) June 18, 2023

Down at Dell Diamond today, @LBBBaseball senior @masongerrard2's closed out his Bronco career on the mound, as the final pitch of his high school career results in a game-inning strikeout at the 5A/6A THSBCA All-Star Game.



"I'll be telling everybody about that for a long time." pic.twitter.com/3FsV9YoIs4 — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) June 18, 2023

Both players will also continue their baseball careers at the college level, with Arnett set to play at Wichita State and Gerrard set to play at Temple College.