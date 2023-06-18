ROUND ROCK, TX (FOX 44) — A collection of the best large school baseball players in the state of Texas gathered at Dell Diamond on Sunday for the THSBCA All-Star Game.
Representing the Central Texas Area in the game were Midway’s Jeremiah Arnett and Lake Belton’s Mason Gerrard.
Both players found their way onto the mound on the contest, and both picked up strikeouts in their final high school baseball game.
Both players will also continue their baseball careers at the college level, with Arnett set to play at Wichita State and Gerrard set to play at Temple College.