Midway’s Head Boys Basketball Coach Steps Down

HEWITT — Midway’s Head Boys Basketball Coach Matt Brown submitted his resignation citing personal reasons after 2-plus seasons with the Panthers.

Midway ISD Athletic Director Brad Shelton confirmed the news Thursday and said Brown was planning to pursue a possible opportunity at the junior college level with his father Larry, who was recently named the new Head Basketball Coach at Ranger.

Assistant Paul Langenfeld will lead the Panthers through the end of this season at which time the Panthers will begin the process of hiring their next head boys basketball coach.

