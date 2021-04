WACO — Midway’s Eubin Shim captured the 6A Region 2 Girls golf tournament title on Thursday at Bear Ridge Golf Club and was the only player to break par with her two day total.

Copperas Cove’s Elle Fox also made it through to state finishing 3rd with a two-day total of 150 (+6).

The state tournament will be held May 10th and 11th at Legacy Hills Golf Club, in Georgetown.

