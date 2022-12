MOODY, TX (FOX 44) — Kortni Chatham’s bucket with under 30 seconds left to go along with a game-high 26 points from Ryli Chatham lifted Moody over the Eagles in overtime, 56-54.

The Lady Bearcats return to action Tuesday, January 3rd at 5 p.m on the road at Chilton.

Bruceville-Eddy moves on to face Chilton on Friday, January 6th at 5:30 p.m.