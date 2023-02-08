KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — In the largest signing ceremony of the day, Shoemaker recognized nine standout student athletes who will continue their athletic careers at the college level.
The nine student athletes to take part were:
- Antonio Griffin – Pratt Community College Track
- Christian Barnwell – Tyler Junior College Football
- Darrion Burleson – Kilgore Junior College Football
- Finley Hunting – UT Tyler Cross Country
- Jequarrius McClendon – Blinn Junior College Football
- Lorynn Wolf -Wayland Baptist Softball
- Ta’Von Harris – Tyler Junior College Football
- Trey Ford – Southern Arkansas Football
- Zavian Tibbs – Kilgore Junior College Football