TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — As part of its signing ceremony, nine Temple student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers.

The nine Wildcats to take part in the ceremony were:

  • Aric Hickman – Crown Collège Baseball
  • Ben Huber – Iowa Western College Men’s Track
  • Deshaun Brundage – Lamar Football
  • Eric Ortiz – Angelina College Men’s Soccer
  • Rodolfo Rodriguez – East Texas Baptist Men’s Track and Cross Country
  • Steven Jackson II – UMHB Football
  • Trevor Skaggs – Ottawa University Baseball
  • William Garcia – Nicholls State Men’s Track
  • Zion Moore – Tyler JC Football