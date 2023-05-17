TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — As part of its signing ceremony, nine Temple student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers.
The nine Wildcats to take part in the ceremony were:
- Aric Hickman – Crown Collège Baseball
- Ben Huber – Iowa Western College Men’s Track
- Deshaun Brundage – Lamar Football
- Eric Ortiz – Angelina College Men’s Soccer
- Rodolfo Rodriguez – East Texas Baptist Men’s Track and Cross Country
- Steven Jackson II – UMHB Football
- Trevor Skaggs – Ottawa University Baseball
- William Garcia – Nicholls State Men’s Track
- Zion Moore – Tyler JC Football