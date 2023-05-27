WAXAHACHIE, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked Crawford Lady Pirates will have a shot to defend their 2A State Championship in Austin this season, as they booked their ticket to the state tournament with a 7-0 win over No. 5 Trenton.

Crawford got off to a quick start in the contest, with a 3-0 lead by the end of the second inning. That would be more than enough for starter Kenzie Jones, who threw a complete game no-hitter, while striking out 11.

With the win, the Lady Pirates will play in a 2A State Semifinal on Tuesday, May 30th against Weimar. First pitch in that contest is scheduled for 4:00 pm.