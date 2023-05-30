AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — A stellar season for the top-ranked Crawford Softball season came to an end on Tuesday, as the Lady Pirates lost 3-0 to No. 3 Weimar in the 2A State Semifinals.

The game began with a fast start for the Ladycats, as they scored two runs in the top of the first to take an early lead that they would never relinquish.

Meanwhile for Crawford, the Lady Pirates had no issues getting runners on, as they finished with the exact same number of hits as Weimar, but the difficulty was bringing them in as they finished without a run for the first time this season.

With the defeat, Kirk Allen’s team finishes the season with a 34-3 record.