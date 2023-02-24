WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked Fairfield Lady Eagles are now one step away from returning to the state tournament as they beat Hitchcock 65-31.
Fairfield will now take on Rice in the Regional Final on Saturday, February 25th at 1:00 pm.
by: Eric Kelly
by: Eric Kelly
