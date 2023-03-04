SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 1 Fairfield Lady Eagles’ fought hard but saw their season came to an end in the state championship game with a 58-47 loss to No. 3 Holliday at the Alamodome.

The Lady Eagles from Holliday jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, ending the opening period on a 10-0 run to take a 19-7 lead.

Through one quarter here in San Antonio and Holliday is taking it to Fairfield early.



There have been constant doubles coming any time either one of the Brackens touch the ball and so far it's been working as Holliday leads 19-7. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 4, 2023

That’s when the Brackens sisters started to catch fire. After going 0-7 from the field in the first quarter, McKinna Brackens scored six in the second with her sister Shada turned in 9 to close out the first half. Fairfield still trailed by eight at the half.

At half it's a 28-20 Holliday lead.



Fairfield cuts into the deficit but still just leaving a little bit to be desired in terms of finishing at the rim. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 4, 2023

Keeping the game within arms reach, Fairfield continued to chip away at the Holliday lead and only trailed by six going into the final frame.

Fairfield went on a 10-2 run to start the fourth quarter, taking the lead for the first time since the 6:33 mark in the first quarter.

Holliday called a timeout to reset and came back out on a mission. A 15-3 run to close out the game proved to be the difference to secure Holliday a state championship.

Fairfield finishes another terrific season 3A State Runner-Ups.