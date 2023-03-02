SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked Fairfield Lady Eagles will now have a chance to repeat as the UIL 3A Girls Basketball State Champions, after they beat No. 9 Winnsboro 51-43 in the state semifinal.

#UILState Girls Basketball 3A Semifinal FINAL SCORE:



Fairfield 5️⃣1️⃣

Winnsboro 4️⃣3️⃣



Box Score ➡️ https://t.co/qCSsg6K3P4



The Lady Eagles advance to the 3A Championship game on Saturday March 4 at 10:00am 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5AJFBDonjm — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) March 2, 2023

The game was a back and forth one which saw Fairfield trailing by three with 3:48 left in the fourth quarter. The Lady Eagles showed their championship grit though, as they closed the contest on an 11-0 run.

It was a balanced offensive effort for Fairfield that led the Lady Eagles to the championship game. Jimilyah Nash led the team with 13 points, while McKinna Brackens (12 points) and Shadasia Brackens (10 points) also finished in double figures as well.

With the win, they will now play for the state title on Saturday, March 4th, with tip off scheduled for 10:00 am. In that game, they will face third-ranked Holliday, who beat No. 8 Columbus in the second semifinal.