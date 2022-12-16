WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 1 La Vega Pirates continued their dominance at home, taking down the Dallas Christian Chargers, 60-37.

Watch: @lvpiratesGBB outscored Dallas Christian 33-14 in the second half to improve to 17-3 with a 60-37 win at home. Full highlights @la_vegaBball ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5HBz1SS4Ra — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 17, 2022

La Vega is off for the weekend before it returns to take on Rudder at home on Tuesday, December 20th at 11:15 a.m.