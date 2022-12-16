WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 1 La Vega Pirates continued their dominance at home, taking down the Dallas Christian Chargers, 60-37.
La Vega is off for the weekend before it returns to take on Rudder at home on Tuesday, December 20th at 11:15 a.m.
