No. 1 Troy Trojans Baseball “Play For Each Other”

WACO, TX — The No. 1 ranked Troy Trojans are having a season for the record books, going undefeated in district play, with an overall record of 32-1.

The Trojans have four seniors, who set the tone for the season – and every player on their squad is bought in, willing to go in the trenches for their teammates.

“I think a lot of the players play for each other,” Hagen Rose said. “They play under control. We don’t have a lot of big heads with anybody that tries to do too much. We all just play for each other, and that’s the coolest thing for me. Is when the person next to me is playing for me, and not for themselves.”

“I think it takes a lot of hard work and dedication and commitment from the kids,” Steve Sebesta said. “And fortunately, we have kids that are committed to baseball. And their work ethic is really good. So that helps out to be able to get in the situation we’re in.”

The Trojans are facing the Malakoff Tigers in the Regional Quarterfinals, with game one scheduled on Wednesday in West.