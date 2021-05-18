No. 10 Crawford Lady Pirates Look to Defend State Title

WACO, TX — The No. 10 Crawford Lady Pirates are in the Regional Semifinals, and they’re looking to pave the way to Austin, to win the program’s fourth state title in nine years. The Lady Pirates are the defending state champions, after winning it in 2019, before the pandemic shut down sports in 2020.

“Last year’s team was basically all seniors,” Kenzie Jones said. “I was the only freshman on the team, so this year I’m playing with the girls I’ve played with my whole life, so it’s awesome I get to play with them again, I’m just glad we’re good enough to defend the title, for our school and our town, not just us.”

“It’s been really crazy because the year we won state, we had a completely different team than what we have now,” Grace Powell said. “And then next year we had the same team that won state, and then the pandemic hit.”

“It’s nice to have tradition because the kids know when they come up what’s expected of them,” Kirk Allen said. “And so they buy in right off the bat, it’s just a matter of figuring out what everybody’s role is gonna be, but they know what the expectations are, they know what it’s gonna take.”

Crawford plays Windthorst on Wednesday and Kennedale.