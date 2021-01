KILLEEN, TX — In 6-A district 12 high school basketball, the No. 13 Ellison Eagles hosted the Harker Heights Knights on Friday night. The Eagles entered the matchup 8-1 in the district, with their only loss to Harker Heights. However, the Eagles beat the Knights the second time around, winning 61-44, improving to 22-1 (9-1) while the Knights drop to 14-5 (7-3).