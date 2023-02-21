WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 13th-ranked Mexia Blackcats opened up their postseason with a 63-51 win over McGregor on Tuesday night.
Next up for Mexia is an Area Round matchup against Keene on Friday, February 24th at 7:30 pm in Corsicana.
