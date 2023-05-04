AXTELL, TX (FOX 44) — The 16th-ranked Bumblebees coasted to a 15-0 win in game one of bi-district round on Thursday night.
The two teams face off in game two on Friday, May 5th at 7:00 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
AXTELL, TX (FOX 44) — The 16th-ranked Bumblebees coasted to a 15-0 win in game one of bi-district round on Thursday night.
The two teams face off in game two on Friday, May 5th at 7:00 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now