HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The 16th-ranked University High Boy’s Basketball team backed up its state ranking on Thursday, as the Trojans picked up a pair of wins on day one of the M.T. Rice Tournament.

With the wins, they advance to the semifinal round of the tournament, where they will play either the winner of Denton vs. Midway on Friday, December 29th at 6:30 pm.