WACO, TX — The No. 18 Academy Bumblebees hosted the Yoemen of Cameron Yoe on Friday, with Academy closing in on the 19-3A district title. Academy entered the matchup sporting an undefeated district record, while the Yoemen were on a six game win streak, with their last loss on January 12th to Academy. The Bumblebees defeated the Yoemen 96-69, improving to 9-0 in district play, as they enter the final week of the regular season. With the loss, the Yoemen drop to 16-5 (8-3).