WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A tightly contested district showdown saw Midway score three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take down Pflugerville-Weiss, 8-5.

Watch: @MidwayBsball improves to 10-1 in district play with an 8-5 win over Pflugerville-Weiss tonight. The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away in the late stages. @MidwayPanthers @Cornlum22 #txhsbaseball pic.twitter.com/zs33WmldAr — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 19, 2023

Midway squares off against Cedar Ridge up next at home on Saturday, April 22nd at 1:00 p.m.