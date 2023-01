BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Eagles only allowed one Belton bucket in the final six minutes to secure a 57-46 victory in district play over the Tigers.

Watch: No. 2 @EHSBoys_BB pulled out a tough district game over Belton, 57-46. Deion Ware (@deeionn1) got 🆙for a monster slam in the fourth quarter! pic.twitter.com/aEMAtSYMtA — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 25, 2023

Ellison moves on to face Chaparral at home on Friday, January 27th at 6:00 p.m.

Belton travels to University on Friday, January 27th at 6:00 p.m.