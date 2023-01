WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The second-ranked Ellison Eagles kept their winning streak in tact on Friday night, as they beat University High 47-37.

Next up for Ellison is a trip to Waco High to take on the Lions on Tuesday, January 17th at 7:00 pm. Meanwhile, the Trojans will travel to Killeen to take on the Kangaroos on Tuesday, January 17th at 7:00 pm.