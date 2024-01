WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The second-ranked La Vega Girls Basketball team continues to flex its muscle in district play, as the Lady Pirates stayed unbeaten in district play with a 67-28 win over No. 11 Connally.

Next up for La Vega is a trip to Salado on Tuesday, January 23rd with a tip time slated for 6:15. Meanwhile, Connally will host Robinson on Friday, January 19th at 6:15 pm.